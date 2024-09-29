Day before SC hearing on rape-murder case, Kolkata CP visits R G Kar hospital

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Sunday visited R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here, a day before the Supreme Court is to hear the rape-murder case of a post-graduate trainee doctor of the health facility.

Sources said that Verma took stock of the security system at the hospital, spoke to the police personnel present there, and went to the emergency department.

The police commissioner's visit comes a day before the rape-murder case comes up for hearing again before the Supreme Court on Monday.

A mob attack at the hospital took place in the early hours of August 15, vandalising the emergency department of the government-run hospital, just a day after the Calcutta High Court had ordered the transfer of investigation into the rape-murder case to the CBI.

The city police are investigating the vandalism at the hospital.

Junior doctors, who resumed work after more than a month-long agitation seeking justice for their murdered colleague, said on Saturday night that they would decide on resuming total 'cease work' in West Bengal's medical colleges after observing the state government's submission on their safety and security at workplaces during the hearing of the RG Kar case before the apex court.

Their announcement came after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital on the northern outskirts of Kolkata following the death of a patient on Friday night.

The medics alleged that the attacks at the state-run hospital have shown that the government has "totally failed" to deliver promises to provide them security.