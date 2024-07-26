Day etched in golden letters: Shekhawat on 'Moidams' getting UNESCO tag

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) As India's Moidams received the UNESCO tag on Friday, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it is a day "etched in golden letters".

He thanked UNESCO, the World Heritage Committee for understanding the outstanding universal value of 'Moidams' -- the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam.

'Moidams' was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India. PTI KND RHL