Day not far when India will witness complete eradication of Maoist terror: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Maoist terror will be completely eradicated from India soon, as only three districts in the country remain most-affected by Naxal violence now, President Drupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, marking the beginning of the Budget session, she said security forces have acted decisively against Maoist terror in line with the Union government's policy.

For years, an atmosphere of insecurity, fear and distrust prevailed in 126 districts, and Maoist ideology pushed the future of many generations into darkness, Murmu said.

"Our youth, tribals and Dalit brothers and sisters were among the most affected.

Today, the challenge of Maoist terror has been reduced to just eight from 126 districts. Out of these, only three districts remain most-affected," she said.

The President told Parliament that during the last one year, nearly 2,000 individuals associated with Maoism have surrendered, bringing peace to the lives of lakhs of citizens.

The whole country is witnessing a transformation in areas affected by Maoism, she said and referred to an incident when a bus reached a village of Bijapur after 25 years, and the locals celebrated it.

Murmu said youths are participating enthusiastically in the Bastar Olympics, a rural sports extravaganza, while those who have laid down arms are now serving in the Pandum Cafe at Jagdalpur.

"My government is ensuring a normal and dignified life for those who have joined the mainstream of society after laying down arms. The day is not far when the country will witness the complete eradication of Maoist terror," she said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to end Maoist violence in the country, with the security forces intensifying their operations against the red ultras. PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD