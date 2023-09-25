Day not far when mob lynching of Muslim would happen in Parliament: Owaisi

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the comments of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said the day is not far when mob lynching of a Muslim would happen in Parliament.

Addressing a gathering here late on Sunday, he spoke about the alleged incidents of mob lynching in the country over cow smuggling and others.

"We see that in Parliament, a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP. People are saying that he should not have said this in Parliament. They say his tongue was bad. He is a people's representative, you have voted for him," he said.

The AIMIM president also referred to the alleged destruction of houses in Nuh in Haryana without following the due process of law and the abuses against Muslims at 'Dharm Sansad' (at Haridwar).

He also spoke about the abusive slogans allegedly made at his house in the city during his childhood by "RSS people" when processions were being taken out.

"Remember my words. A day will come when a mob lynching of a Muslim will happen in Parliament. That day is not far," he said.

Where has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas' gone? "Will Narendra Modi translate his MP's speech into Arabi (Arabic) and send to Mohd Bin Zayed (UAE)," he asked.

The prime minister is silent on incidents like the killing of Junaid and Naseer in Haryana (reportedly on charge of cow smuggling), Owaisi claimed.

The prime minister has created an atmosphere of hate in the country to get votes, he charged.

On the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, he urged the voters to make the AIMIM emerge successful.

He appealed to them to support "mamu" (a reference to Chief Minister KCR) where AIMIM candidates will not be in the fray.

There have not been any riots in Hyderabad and Telangana (during the current BRS regime), he said.

Owaisi challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad and not Wayanad in Kerala in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"I tell your leader to contest from Hyderabad this time, not Wayanad. I challenge you to come to Hyderabad, why Wayanad?" he said.

Citing the demolition of Babri masjid during the Congress regime, he said a mosque which got demolished in the Secretariat in Hyderabad was rebuilt, but not Babri masjid.

On AIMIM voting against the women's reservation bill in Parliament, Qwaisi said he had favoured quotas to Muslim and OBC women.

He asked Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, whether Muslim and OBC women should not get reservation.

The Congress leaders had pointed out to him that 450 MPs were against him (Owaisi) on women's reservation, but he had sent out a message that Congress and BJP were in cahoots.

"I had said I am standing against Modi and you are (Congress) in cahoots," Owaisi said, adding that his party is not against women.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes for Muslims in Telangana compared to Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan.