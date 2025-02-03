Day one glitches in Mantralaya facial recognition system delay staff entry, create long queues

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Long queues and confusion marked the first day of implementation of the facial recognition system at Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government secretariat in south Mumbai.

The system, aimed at improving security and transparency through the use of facial recognition and RFID cards, encountered technical issues, resulting in several staffers not being able to access the building.

The state government said data of 1500 officers and employees was provided by the Information and Technology department for feeding into the system, which was installed at all entrance gates by the implementing company and was activated on the first day.

"The system could not read faces. It caused long queues. The process had to be repeated several times," an official said.

Journalists with accreditation and Home department passes were also initially denied entry but were allowed into the complex after discussions with officials.

A statement from the government said instructions had been issued to upload the necessary data for the smooth operation of the system in the future, adding that all officers, employees, and public representatives have been told to register their face details to avoid delays.

Mantralaya is a sensitive and essential location, which is why the decision to implement the facial recognition system for internal security was made at the government level, it added. PTI ND BNM