Day temp goes slightly up in Rajasthan, cold wave still persists

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Day temperatures went slightly up in most parts of Rajasthan, while some places on its eastern and western periphery still braved the cold.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a dense fog engulfed Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Churu, Sriganganagar, Barmer, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, and Sikar on Monday morning, hampering traffic movement on the highways.

According to the department, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius in Sirohi.

Chittorgarh recorded a minimum of 5.3 degrees, Jodhpur 5.5 degrees, Dabok (Udaipur) 5.6 degrees, Jaipur 7.2 degrees, and many other places recorded below 10 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in most parts of the state fell by up to six degrees on Sunday, hovering between 12 and 25 degrees.

The Met has issued a warning of fog and cold wave for many places in the coming days. PTI AG VN VN