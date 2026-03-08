Day temperature hits 35.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi; air quality 'poor'

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 7.2 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal.

On Saturday, the city experienced the hottest day in the first week of March in the last 50 years, with the day temperature hitting 35.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach around 37 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity, which was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday, stood at 29 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality remained in the 'poor' category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 247, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.