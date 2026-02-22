Day temperature rises to 29.7 degrees C in Delhi, air quality 'poor'

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 12 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 notch above normal, it stated.

The weather department has predicted mist on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach around 30 and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity on Sunday oscillated between 89 and 49 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 229, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB RUK RUK