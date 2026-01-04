Day temperatures low amid cloudy conditions in Delhi; cold wave likely at isolated places

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi residents woke up to gloomy skies on Sunday as clouds hung over the capital, obscuring the sun, and bringing down day temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures remained appreciably below normal (3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius) at isolated places, and below normal (1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius) at most parts of Delhi.

The national capital on Sunday logged a maximum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches above the season's average, it added.

A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city till January 6, the IMD forecast.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 - 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal.

The weather office has predicted maximum and minimum temperature to settle at 18 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy during next 24 hours and mainly clear for the subsequent four days and partly cloudy thereafter, the weather officer said, predicting shallow fog during night on January 4.

Shallow to moderate fog would prevail over most parts of the city during morning hours thereafter, it added.

Station-wise data on maximum temperatures showed that Palam recorded 16.3 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 17 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 17.8 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 16.7 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius; Palam 6.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notches below the seasonal average; Lodhi Road 7.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above normal; the Ridge 8.9 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 6.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, the IMD data showed.

Safdarjung and Palam reported the lowest visibility of 1,300m at 8 am.

Relative humidity was recorded at 73 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 307, in the 'very poor' category, at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB ARB ARB