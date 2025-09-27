Day temperatures rise significantly in Himachal, tourists returning due to clear weather

Shimla, Sep 27 (PTI) The maximum temperatures rose significantly in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and stayed three to six degrees above normal, with Una being the hottest in the state with a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Keylong and Kalpa in tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti district and Kinnaur recorded a high of 24.1 degrees and 25.5 degrees, respectively, 6.1 degrees and 5.2 degrees above normal while Shimla recorded maximum temperature at 27.7 degrees, five degrees above normal, the local Met department said.

The minimum temperatures also stayed two to four degrees above normal at most places and Paonta Sahib was hottest during the night with a low of 25 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan 22.7 degrees and Dehra Gopipur 22 degrees.

The tourist arrival, which had touched rock bottom during the monsoons, has gradually started picking up and as a goodwill gesture on World Tourism Day, the tourism department welcomed the tourists arriving by Shimla-Kalka toy train by garlanding them at Shimla Railway Station.

"Thousands of tourists visit Shimla everyday and in order to facilitate them, the tourism department distributed tourism related material to the tourists at Victory Tunnel, Mall Road and the Lift, " said Jagdish Sharma, District Tourism Officer Shimla. PTI BPL SKY SKY