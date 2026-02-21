Day temperatures rising in Rajasthan: Met office

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Day temperatures have begun to rise in several parts of Rajasthan, the Meteorological Centre here said on Saturday.

According to the Jaipur Met office, the weather remained dry across the state during the 24 hours ending on 8.30 am on Saturday.

Barmer recorded a minimum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius during the period, followed by Phalodi at 31.4 degrees, Jalore at 31.2 degrees, Jodhpur at 31 degrees and Jaisalmer at 30.3 degrees.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius at Fatehpur in Sikar district.

The Met department has predicted the dry weather conditions to continue in the state for the next few days. PTI AG RUK RUK