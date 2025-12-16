New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday lauded the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, the day the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in the 1971 War, saying today is a day to remember the bravery and military prowess of our army and the able and courageous leadership of Indira Gandhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Indira Gandhi for her visionary leadership and said the victory became a great example of humanity and justice.

"On this day in 1971, history was made when India's valiant armed forces decisively defeated Pakistan, liberating Bangladesh and reshaping the world map," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

आज ही के दिन वर्ष 1971 में इतिहास रचा गया, जब भारत की वीर सशस्त्र सेनाओं ने पाकिस्तान को निर्णायक रूप से परास्त कर बांग्लादेश को स्वतंत्रता दिलाई और विश्व के मानचित्र को नया स्वरूप दिया।



श्रीमती इंदिरा गाँधी जी के दूरदर्शी, साहसिक और दृढ़ नेतृत्व में यह विजय मानवता और न्याय की… pic.twitter.com/5XJvP53zMF — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 16, 2025

"Under the visionary, courageous, and resolute leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi, this victory became a great example of humanity and justice," the Congress chief said.

"We pay our deepest respects to the unparalleled courage, valor, and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces and the Mukti Bahini. A grateful nation will forever remember the sacrifice and dedication of these brave sons of Mother India," Kharge said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hailed the heroes of the armed forces "On Vijay Diwas, I salute the heroes of our armed forces who, through their valor, dedication, and unwavering resolve, created history by defending India's borders during the 1971 war," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

1971 के युद्ध में भारत की सीमाओं की रक्षा करते हुए अपने शौर्य, समर्पण और अटूट संकल्प से पूरे विश्व में इतिहास रचने वाले हमारे सशस्त्र बलों के वीरों को विजय दिवस पर नमन करता हूं।



उनका अदम्य साहस, संघर्ष और सर्वोच्च बलिदान हर एक भारतवासी के लिए सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत रहेगा।



जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wY9Z33rdIU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2025

"Their indomitable courage, struggle, and supreme sacrifice will forever be a source of inspiration for every Indian," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that on this very day, our army set an example of valour and courage, bringing glory to the nation.

"In 1971, our army gave a befitting reply to the war imposed upon us and achieved victory by forcing the Pakistani army to surrender. This historic victory not only strengthened India's integrity but also established India's power on the global stage," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

आज ही के दिन हमारी बहादुर सेना ने शौर्य और पराक्रम की मिसाल कायम करते हुए देश को गौरवान्वित किया था। 1971 में हमारी सेना ने हम पर थोपे गए एक युद्ध का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया था और पाकिस्तानी सेना का आत्मसमर्पण करवाकर विजय हासिल ​की थी। इस ऐतिहासिक विजय ने न सिर्फ भारत की अखंडता को… pic.twitter.com/Lp193iyVQa — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 16, 2025

"Today is a day to remember the bravery and military prowess of our army and the able and courageous leadership of Mrs. Indira Gandhi. We pay homage to the martyrs and all the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India's victory," she said.

The Congress, from its official X handle, said this day in 1971, the Indian Armed Forces, through their unmatched valour, crushed Pakistan's aggression, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

"On Vijay Diwas, we salute the brave sons of Bharat Mata, whose exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice won India the 1971 war," the party said.

This day in 1971: The Indian Armed Forces, through their unmatched valour, crushed Pakistan's aggression, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.



On Vijay Diwas, we salute the brave sons of Bharat Mata, whose exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice won India the 1971 war. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3HpBEm61ED — Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2025

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to honour the soldiers who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which culminated in the surrender of Pakistan's Army.

Around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, led by General A A Khan Niazi, laid down their arms in what was one of the largest surrenders seen since World War II.