Day will come when Uddhav will flee country with family, claims Sena leader

Shirdi, Nov 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Thursday claimed a day will come when Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will flee the country with his family in the dead of the night.

Talking to reporters here, Kadam slammed the opposition for blaming Electronic Voting Machines for the drubbing in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi blames the EVMs when they fare badly in the polls, he added.

The opposition is blaming the EVMs and trying to mislead Maharashtra, he claimed.

When asked about a section of Shiv Sena UBT leaders demanding that the party go solo in local body polls, Kadam claimed, "A day will come when Uddhav Thackeray will flee the country at 2 am in the night." Kadam also accused Thackeray of betraying the ideals of his father and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

In the Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena (57), NCP (41). The opposition crashed to a crippling defeat with the Shiv Sena UBT winning 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP SP 10. PTI PR BNM