Daylong rain cripples Delhi on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital witnessed relentless rain on Raksha Bandhan, beginning Friday overnight, bringing most of the city to a standstill and turning several residential colonies into virtual swimming pools.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Safdarjung logged 78.7 mm, Pragati Maidan 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department recorded an additional 25.9 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung.

Inundated stretches, uprooted trees, and bad roads cripled most of Delhi.

Waterlogging and heavy jams were reported all along the Ring Road, Anand Parbat, New Rohtak Road, Zakhira Railway Underpass, GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar.

Pragati Maidan Tunnel, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, MB Road near the Sainik Farm stretch, Sarai Kale Khan, Defence Colony Underpass, Azadpur Market, Peeragarhi Chowk, Pul Prahladpur, Zakhira Underpass, and the area around the New Delhi Railway Station also saw heavy traffic jams.

Vehicles crawled on Dyal Singh College Road (from Sunehari Pulla Bus Depot towards JLN Stadium) due to an uprooted tree near JLN Metro Station Gate No. 1, and the Zakira Underpass was closed because of waterlogging.

Traffic was diverted at Azad Market Railway Underpass, Ram Bagh Road, and other flooded stretches.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued several advisories on X.

"Commuters are advised to avoid the Zakira Underpass and take alternative routes via Road No. 40, Swami Narayan Marg, and New Rohtak Road to reach Karol Bagh and West Delhi areas," it said on X.

Another advisory urged people to opt for Delhi Metro services.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The Delhi PWD received at least 30 calls regarding waterlogging.

"Most of the waterlogging spots have been cleared, and traffic is now moving normally. Quick response teams were deployed at all locations along with water pumps to clear the flooding," a PWD official said.

One of the underpasses connected to the main Pragati Maidan transit corridor was shut between 9 am and 11 am.

"There was waterlogging near Gate No. 6 and Gate No. 7 on Mathura Road, due to which we had to shut the tunnel and close traffic for two hours. The excess water was later removed using mobile pumps, and traffic is now running smoothly," the PWD official added.

The weather department has forecast cloudy skies and more rain for Sunday. PTI NSM VN VN