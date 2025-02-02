Days after backing Dhananjay Munde, Vanjari community head supports slain sarpanch's kin

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Namdev Shastri, a revered figure in the Vanjari community, has extended his support to the family of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh who met him on Sunday.

The assurance comes days after Shastri claimed state minister Dhananjay Munde was being targeted.

The murder of the Massajog village head last December triggered a political storm in Maharashtra as one of the accused in a related extortion case is a close aide of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde.

"We will not forgive the accused. We will not shield them. From the seat of Bhagwangad, I give you my word that the accused will have no support here.

"Bhagwangad will stand with Santosh Deshmukh and his family. There is no need for concern," Shastri told Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the murdered sarpanch, and other family members.

Bhagwangad, situated on the border of Beed and Ahilyanagar districts, is the religious seat of the Vanjari community Munde belongs to.

Shastri said the Deshmukh family always respected Bhagwan Baba and upheld harmony in their village.

The opposition has demanded Dhananjay Munde's resignation for his links with the extortion case accused Walmik Karad.

Dhananjay Deshmukh told reporters that the murder should not be viewed through the lens of caste.

"Bhagwangad will always stand with our family. We have shown the true background of the accused and the cases against them. My brother was associated with Bhagwangad," he said.

He claimed that the Deshmukh family never engaged in caste-based politics and that his brother lost his life while trying to protect a Dalit man.

"We have no criminal background. Santosh was a sarpanch for 15 years. The accused have multiple cases against them. Their mindset needs to be examined. Those supporting the accused are the ones bringing in caste narratives," Dhananjay claimed.

He said labelling public representatives as casteist will deter them from seeking justice. "Those demanding justice should not be targeted".

Dhananjay Munde recently visited Bhagwangad and met Shastri, who held a press conference claiming Munde was targeted.