National

Red Fort blast: Severed hand found behind Jain temple; police send it for forensic analysis

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Blast Red Fort Metro Station

Security personnel keep vigil at a damaged portion of the Red Fort metro station amid high alert in the aftermath of a blast, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

New Delhi: A severed hand was found on the roof of a shop near the Red Fort blast site on Thursday morning, police said.

The hand was found a few metres away from the spot of the explosion, behind the Jain Temple, they said.

After being informed about the severed hand, police personnel immediately reached the location, cordoned off the area and collected it.

The severed hand has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain the victim's identity, police said.

Twelve people were killed and several injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10.

Bomb Blast Red Fort blast Red Fort Delhi car blast Delhi Police