Days after CM's resignation, President's Rule imposed in Manipur

New Delhi: Days after the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh, Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification imposing President's Rule in Manipur on Thursday.

The assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.

Earlier, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was briefed on the deployment and operational activities of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during a meeting with officials of the paramilitary force at the Raj Bhavan here.

The outgoing Inspector General of the Manipur and Nagaland Sector, CRPF, Dr Vipul Kumar, and the newly designated IG, Rajendra Narayan Dash, held a meeting with Bhalla, a statement said.

"The officials briefed the Governor on the deployment and operational activities of the CRPF in the region," it said.