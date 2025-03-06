Days after execution, 2 Indians buried in UAE in presence of family members

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Two Indian nationals -- Shahjadi Khan and Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu -- were buried in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in presence of their family members.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shahjadi and Arangilottu were buried following regulations of the UAE.

Thirty-year-old Shahjadi a caregiver from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district was executed last month, months after a court found her guilty of allegedly murdering a four-month-old toddler.

Rinash, who hailed from Kannur in Kerala, was handed death sentence for allegedly killing a UAE national and was executed a few weeks ago.

"Burial of Shahjadi Khan, an Indian national, was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the UAE authorities," the MEA said.

"Prior to her burial, the authorised representatives of Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains. They also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery," it said.

Embassy officials assisted the authorised representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites, it added.

While Shahjadi was executed on February 15, the date of Rinash's execution is not immediately known. There has been indication that he was executed in the second half of last month.

The MEA added: "The burial of Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu, an Indian national, also took place today. His family members were also present for paying their last respects and participating in prayers prior to his burial." PTI MPB ZMN