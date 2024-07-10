Days after father-son duo end lives on rail tracks holding hands, cops yet to find cause of suicide

Palghar, Jul 10 (PTI) Two days after a father-son duo committed suicide by lying in front of an approaching suburban train near Bhayandar station here, police on Wednesday said they have yet to get any lead to establish the reason behind the extreme step.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, took place at around 9:30 am on Monday after a suburban train left Bhayandar station in Palghar district, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The footage showed a 33-year-old man and his father holding hands and lying on rail tracks after seeing the approaching train, which runs over them.

Two days on, the police appear clueless about the reason which drove the father-son duo to end their lives in such a manner.

Senior inspector Bhagwan Dange of the Vasai GRP, where a case of accidental death has been registered, said they were still probing the matter and have not got any lead.

The police have not found any suicide note either at the spot or the father-son duo's home, putting the probe team in a fix.

Dange said they are hopeful of soon finding leads and cracking the case. PTI COR RSY