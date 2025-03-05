Oppn gives no-confidence notice against Gorhe over ‘Mercedes cars for posts’ charge

Mumbai: The Opposition has given a notice to move a no-confidence motion against Maharashtra legislative council’s deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said on Wednesday.

The notice, signed by 11 MLCs, was submitted to legislative secretary Jitendra Bhole and a copy has been marked to legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, he said.

The notice states that Gorhe, a Shiv Sena member, has lost the confidence of the House, Parab said.

Sena (UBT) member of legislative council (MLS) Sunil Shinde said all eleven opposition members have signed the notice.

Last month, Gorhe had drawn sharp reactions from Sena (UBT) with her claim at a Marathi literary meet that posts in the undivided Shiv Sena, then headed by Uddhav Thackeray, were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

Gorhe, who is serving her fourth term as MLC, was once known to enjoy Thackeray’s confidence. After the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, she initially sided with Thackeray but later switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena. Since then, ties between Sena (UBT) leaders and Gorhe have not been cordial.