Days after induction, NCP (SP) appoints Harshvardhan Patil as member of its parliamentary board

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Days after former minister Harshvardhan Patil joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP), the party has made him a member of its parliamentary board.

Advertisment

Patil recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He is set to contest the next month's assembly elections from the Indapur constituency in Pune district.

The NCP (SP)'s parliamentary board meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 pm on October 19, a statement from the party said.

The filing of nominations for the next month's assembly polls will begin from October 22 and continue till October 29.

Advertisment

The polls will be held in a single phase on November 20. PTI MR NP