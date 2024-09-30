Days after Kejriwal resigns from CM post, DTC directs removal of 'political posters'

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has directed for the removal of all "political posters and banners" from its buses and depot premises, days after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the chief minister post, officials said.

Kejriwal resigned earlier this month saying he would return as the chief minister of Delhi only after getting a "certificate of honesty" from the people in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The operation department of DTC under the Delhi government, in a communication to all the regional managers and depot managers on September 27, directed them to remove all political posters from the buses and depot premises with immediate effect.

It instructed the depot managers to follow the directions and submit a compliance report.

Posters were put up on the low-floor DTC buses requesting the drivers to follow the lane. These posters also carried Kejriwal's photos who was then the chief minister, along with a picture of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"It's not that there are many political posters. The instruction from the competent authority is being implemented and whatever posters are there either on the buses or the depots have been removed," said a senior government officer.

The posters of the chief minister or ministers are often used in publicity materials in awareness campaigns which is not unusual. However, if someone is not holding the post of chief minister or minister then the poster of such a person can not be there on official property, he added. PTI VIT HIG