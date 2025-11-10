Days after Kerala govt halts PM Shri scheme implementation, Edu Minister Sivankutty meets Pradhan

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty here on Monday and discussed various issues including the PM Shri scheme which has been a subject of contention between the state government and Centre.

"Delightful meeting with V General Education and Labour V Sivankutty, Kerala, today afternoon. We held productive discussions on the implementation of NEP 2020, PM SHRI and ensuring availability of funds for implementing components under Samagra Shiksha Kerala as well as other educational priorities of the Govt of Kerala," Pradhan said in a post on X.

The meeting comes days after the government of Kerala put on hold the rollout of the PM SHRI Scheme – a Government of India initiative that aims to upgrade select schools under the National Education Policy, 2020 – following objections from its ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI). PTI GJS NB