Days after man ends life on tracks, suicide abetment case filed against his wife, her 3 family members

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Days after a man ended his life by jumping in front of a running train in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against his wife and her three family members, an official said on Thursday.

The Karjat Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the case on Wednesday.

"The victim in the case, Bharat Khardikar, committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train between Badlapur and Vangani railway stations. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered, but based on the complaint filed by his mother on November 1, the GRP registered a case of suicide abetment," the official said.

The accused in the case are identified as the deceased person's 31-year-old wife Bhargavi Khardikar, her mother Philomina D'Souza (59), her sister Diana Cruz (35) and brother Siriza D'Souza (33), all residents of Dubai, he said. PTI COR NP