Days after moving out of BMC, IAS officer Chahal named Additional Chief Secretary in CMO

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Iqbal Singh Chahal was on Friday appointed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Chief Minister's Office, days after he was transferred as Mumbai civic commissioner by the Maharashtra government on the poll panel's directive.

An official order on Chahal's new posting was issued here.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), soon after announcing the Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16, had asked the state government to transfer Chahal from his post of Mumbai municipal commissioner since he had completed more than three years in that role.

On Wednesday, the then-ACS in the CMO, Bhushan Gagrani, was appointed the new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner.

Chahal, a 1989-batch IAS officer who was the chief of Asia’s richest civic body during COVID-19, has now succeeded Gagrani as ACS in the Chief Minister's Office.

P Velrasu, an IAS officer of the 2002 batch who was shifted as additional municipal commissioner (projects) of Mumbai on the EC directive two days ago, has been posted as secretary in the social justice department in Mantralaya (state secretariat). PTI MR RSY