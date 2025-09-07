Days after police lathicharge in UP, ABVP delegation meets Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) A delegation of ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday, days after its members clashed with state police over alleged irregularities in a law course at a university in Barabanki.

Following the meeting, an ABVP press statement said the chief minister engaged in a "comprehensive discussion on all issues raised regarding the academic anarchy and assured the delegation that their demands would be fulfilled." The delegation included national secretary Ankit Shukla, regional organising secretary for western UP Manoj Nikhra, regional organising secretary for eastern UP Ghanshyam Shahi, and national executive member Srishti Singh.

The meeting comes after the recent dispute involving Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki.

On Monday, police confronted and used force against ABVP members protesting against an alleged unrecognised law course at the university.

The students accused the university of jeopardising their future by enrolling them in a programme that lacked recognition from the Bar Council of India. In the aftermath, four police personnel were suspended, and an FIR was lodged against the university.

The incident took on a political dimension when UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), referred to the ABVP workers as "goons." In response to his remarks, an ABVP member, Adarsh Tiwari, served a legal notice to Rajbhar, alleging that his comments were defamatory and insulted thousands of students associated with the organisation. PTI CDN SKY SKY