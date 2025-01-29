Days after receiving dismissal notice, Nagpur cop commits suicide

Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) Days after receiving notice of dismissal from service, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly committed suicide at a strong room housing EVMs in Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

ASI Ramchandra Nanaji Rohankar (54) consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday night at the strong room where he was posted in the Kalamna area, and was rushed to a hospital, they said.

Rohankar, a resident of Hudkeshwar, died on Wednesday morning during treatment, said officials of the Kalamna police station.

The cop's family claimed he was depressed after receiving the dismissal notice which was linked to an incident in 2024.

Last year, Rohankar and Head Constable Bhushan Ramchandra Balkhode were involved in an altercation at a city restaurant, Nimje Saoji Bhojanalaya. Under the influence of alcohol, they assaulted the restaurant owner and a video of the incident went viral, leading to their suspension by police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, they said.

The duo was later reinstated and assigned duty at the EVM strong room. However, both policemen received notices last week post-an inquiry, asking why they should not be dismissed from service, said the officials.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter. Rohankar's family has told police he was depressed after receiving the dismissal notice.