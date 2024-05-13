Days after removal as TMC general secretary, Kunal Ghosh is back as party’s star campaigner

Kolkata: Days after his removal as the party's West Bengal unit general secretary, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was back as its star campaigner for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC on Monday submitted its list of star campaigners to the Election Commission and Ghosh's name was figured on the list.

Earlier this month, the TMC had removed him as the state general secretary and star campaigner after he shared the stage with BJP's Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Ray at a programme.

Notably, Ray quit the TMC and resigned from the assembly as its MLA before joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“I am a loyal soldier of the TMC. Whatever task the party assigns me, I will work accordingly,” he told PTI.

After his removal from the party post, Ghosh had a meeting with TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien in the presence of state education minister Bratya Basu.

Since then there were signs of rapprochement with the party leadership as he was batting for the TMC on various issues.