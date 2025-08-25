Days after SC order, stray dog mauls 5-year-old boy inside police colony in Delhi's Shakarpur

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A five-year-old boy sustained multiple deep bites after being attacked by a stray dog inside a police colony in east Delhi's Shakarpur, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the boy and his father had gone to meet their relatives living in the police colony, they said.

The stray dog suddenly pounced on him and bit him multiple times, police said.

Hearing the boy's screams, a police inspector staying there rushed to the spot, freed him from the dog's grip, and rushed him to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

"The child received deep wounds in the attack. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is now stable," the officer said.

The matter came to light days after the Supreme Court modified its suo motu directive asking civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to capture all stray dogs and confine them to shelter homes within six to eight weeks.

Calling the order "too harsh", it directed that the canines be released post sterilisation and de-worming.

The top court also ordered the municipal authorities in Delhi-NCR to create dedicated feeding spaces where people can feed stray dogs, making it clear that feeding shall not be permitted on the streets. PTI SSJ ARI