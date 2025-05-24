Days after suicide bid, woman dies at hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) A woman died at a hospital days after she attempted suicide by consuming rat poison in the western suburbs here, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Binod Nath Singh, succumbed while undergoing treatment at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali on Friday morning, an official said.

He said Singh consumed rat poison at her home on May 13 and was admitted to the hospital by her relatives.

The official said the deceased woman's husband and brother have claimed that she was under mental stress.

The body was handed over to the husband, and an accidental death report (ADR) was registered, he said. PTI ZA ARU