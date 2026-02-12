Days after swing crash, Haryana CM Saini visits Surajkund fair, meets injured

Faridabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Days after an on-duty inspector died and 12 others got injured when a giant ‘Tsunami’ swing snapped mid-air and collapsed at the Surajkund fairgrounds, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited the fair premises and met three injured persons admitted to a hospital here, officials said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister wished the injured a speedy recovery, and assured them that the government will bear the entire cost of their treatment.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Saini said the government is taking the matter very seriously.

Expressing grief over the demise of Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who lost his life in the accident, Saini said the government will provide a job and financial assistance to his family.

To prevent such incidents from occurring in future, a ‘swing safety policy’ will be formulated, aimed at ensuring the safety of swings and amusement rides, Saini said.

The tragedy struck the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela on Saturday evening, when about 19 people were riding the swing before it suddenly tilted and then crashed onto the ground.

Inspector Prasad (58), who died trying to save people, joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was to retire in March after completing 36 years in the force, officials said.

On Sunday, police arrested the swing operator and one of his staff members in connection with the incident.