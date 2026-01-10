Days after violence, 400 truckloads of debris cleared from demolition site at Turkman Gate

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Three days after a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive triggered clashes and stone pelting near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has cleared the site after removing more than 400 truckloads of debris from there, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone (CSPZ), Vivek Agarwal, told PTI that at least 70 heavy-duty and dump trucks were deployed in the overall clearance exercise.

“We have cleared the majority of the debris… It’s complete,” he said, adding that the corporation used six gas cutters, 32 bulldozers, and multiple jackhammers in the whole exercise.

Agarwal added that the debris has been taken to four waste processing facilities in Burari, Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala.

“At least 250 MCD staff were deployed in the exercise,” Agarwal said.

Both the masjid and mandir committees of the area supported the authorities in maintaining peace and carrying out the clearance exercise, officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched early Wednesday near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area opposite Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court, clearing more than 36,000 sq ft of illegally-occupied land.

Trouble began after a section of the residents allegedly pelted stones at the police and civic staff, triggering chaos in the area.

Five policemen were injured in the clashes, and till now, 16 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.

Authorities said around 17 bulldozers, excavators and other heavy machinery were used in the demolition drive. PTI VBH ARI