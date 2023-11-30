Days ahead of poll results, Rajasthan CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson called it a courtesy meeting. While sharing a photo of the meeting, Gehlot wrote on 'X', “Today I had a courtesy meeting with Honorable Governor Kalraj Mishra. During this, meaningful discussions were held on important topics of the state.” The meeting comes ahead of the counting of votes of the assembly polls on December 3. The voting for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan took place on November 25. PTI AG KVK KVK