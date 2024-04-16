Days ahead of voting, Gadkari unveils manifesto for Nagpur, promises new jobs

Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday released his own "manifesto", promising to create one lakh jobs in the next five years if re-elected and put the urban constituency in Maharashtra among top five cities in terms of development and cleanliness.

Advertisment

Gadkari's 'Vachannama' or election manifesto underlined his vision for Nagpur for the next five years if elected from the Vidarbha city, where voting will take place in the first phase on April 19, for a third term.

Addressing a press conference after releasing the document three days ahead of polling, the 66-year-old senior BJP leader also gave account of the work done by him as an MP in the last ten years.

Gadkari emphasised that in his third term he will work towards making Nagpur 'sundar and swachh' (beautiful and clean) and putting it among top five cities in the country in terms of development, sanitation and hygiene.

Advertisment

The former BJP president said with the help of state and central governments he will help towards giving ownership rights to residents of unauthorised slums on regularisation and help them in construction of new houses.

The Union minister said he has already started the work in one of of the slum areas in the city and given ownership rights of 500 to 600 houses.

Gadkari said 100 gardens will come up in various parts of the city and these will include existing ones which will be renovated.

Advertisment

He noted that modern markets for hawkers, farmers, grain wholesalers and oil merchants will come up at dedicated places in the city, which will also help in reducing traffic congestion.

Gadkari said creating truck terminals, metro gauge lanes, new four-lane railway tracks and logistics parks in Nagpur, among other initiatives, will be among his priorities.

The Union minister assured that one lakh new jobs in Nagpur and five lakh employment opportunities in the Vidarbha region will be created by 2029.

Advertisment

The second capital of Maharashtra will not face any water shortage till 2070, he promised.

Gadkari said 25 lakh orange saplings will be planted in homes in the city, which is famous for the popular fruit.

The Union minister fought his first Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from Nagpur and emerged victorious after defeating seven-time Congress MP from the city Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 2,84,000 votes.

In 2019, Gadkari retained the seat by defeating Congress candidate Nana Patole by margin of 2,16,000 votes. The senior BJP leader, seeking a straight third term in the Lower House of Parliament, is now pitted against Congress candidate Vikas Thakre. PTI CLS RSY