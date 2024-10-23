Days before Ayodhya Deepotsav, over 100 teachers at university that acts as nodal agency on strike

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Demanding that their salaries be regularised, nearly 130 teachers of Avadh University have stopped all teaching activities and other responsibilities related to the Deepotsav, a week ahead of the grand celebrations held during Diwali.

The teachers are also demanding the payment of the withheld salaries, promotions, and other facilities sanctioned by the University Grants Commission.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University is the nodal agency that conducts the Deepotsav celebrations every year in Ayodhya. This is the first Deepotsav after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya city magistrate Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, who spoke to the protesting teachers on Wednesday evening, said "no outcome has emerged from the talks".

Avadh University Teachers Association president Shailendra Kumar Varma said, "We are prepared to cooperate in Deepotsav but the vice chancellor must accept all our demands." Srivastava, who visited the university and held discussions with the vice chancellor and teachers on strike, said, "No outcome emerged from the talks as the teachers are adamant about their demands."