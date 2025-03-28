Days before retirement, JU officiating VC removed by Bengal guv; Edu minister says it's 'insulting'

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Jadavpur University officiating vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, who was scheduled to retire on March 31, has been removed with immediate effect by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Gupta had been appointed as the officiating VC by Bose, who serves as the chancellor of state universities.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu criticised the way Gupta was removed, saying it was humiliating for the veteran academic.

In a statement on March 27, the Governor's secretariat said, "The authorisation given to Professor Bhaskar Gupta as per order on April 20, 2024, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University is withdrawn and shall come into effect immediately." The notice also stated that the decision had been approved by the Chancellor, and a copy had been forwarded to the Registrar for necessary action.

Asked whether Gupta would be made the permanent VC by extending his term, or if a new VC would be appointed based on recommendations from a search committee, Bose had told reporters last week, "You will see whether he retires or re-enters. We will take the appropriate decision at the right moment." Taking to reporters, the education minister said, "A senior academic like Gupta has been removed by the governor without being officially intimated and that too just three days before his retirement. This is insulting." "Two other officiating VCs (of Calcutta University and Rabindra Bharati University), who had been appointed by Bose, are continuing at their posts with sanction from the same governor," the minister said.

He alleged that the academic and administrative functioning of CU and RBU had already been severely compromised due to the Chancellor’s actions.

"I am afraid that the state of affairs at JU will plunge into further uncertainty if it remains headless," he added.

Basu said following a Supreme Court directive to fill vacant VC positions, the West Bengal government submitted a list of recommended candidates, selected by a search committee. However, he alleged that the Governor was yet to act on the appointments, leaving multiple universities in limbo.

JU has been functioning without a permanent VC for over one-and-a-half years, following the end of former vice-chancellor Suranjan Das' tenure.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI, "We recently wrote to the Governor, urging him to end the uncertainty as the prolonged absence of a permanent VC is affecting both administrative and academic functioning at JU. We hope the impasse ends soon." Meanwhile, Manojit Mondal, head of the English Department and an office-bearer of the TMC-leaning West Bengal College and University Professors' Association (WBCUPA), criticised Bose's decision, stating that the same standard had not been applied across all universities.

"There are universities where interim VCs appointed by the Chancellor continue in their posts despite their terms having expired," he said.

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA), JU chapter, in a statement condemned the removal of Gupta without appointing a permanent VC.

"This reckless decision has plunged JU into a constitutional crisis, leaving the institution headless for an uncertain period. Such actions not only disrupt the smooth functioning of the university, but also severely compromise its academic and administrative stability," ABUTA JU spokesperson Debabrata Bera said.

"The recent turmoil at Jadavpur, including protests and unfortunate incidents on March 1, has already created a tense atmosphere on the campus. The abrupt removal of the VC in such circumstances exacerbates the crisis and indicates a lack of responsible governance. The manner in which the VC was removed, just three days before his retirement, is an insult to the dignity of the post and the university as a whole," the teachers' body said.

Gupta, while leaving the administrative building, told reporters, "I don't have anything to say." PTI SUS MNB