Days of Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh numbered: BJP's Srikant Sharma

Hamirpur(HP), Jun 26 (PTI) The days of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh are numbered and it would fall on its own, senior BJP leader Srikant Sharma claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing meetings of BJP functionaries here, he claimed the people of the state are fed up with this government and want a change.

"Himachal Pradesh's people are disappointed with the policies and actions of the Sukhu government. The BJP is strong in the state and its candidate will win the Hamirpur Assembly bypoll with a huge margin," Sharma, the BJP national secretary, said.

Three assembly seats -- Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh -- fell vacant after the resignation of three Independent MLAs who had voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha elections held in February and later joined the party.

The bypolls will be held on July 10.

The three Independent MLAs resigned from the Assembly on March 22 but those were accepted by the Assembly speaker in June. Sharma said the faith and support of the people of Hamirpur has always been with the BJP and this time also the people are ready to make Ashish Sharma victorious with a huge number of votes.

Stressing on maintaining restraint and discipline during the election campaign and the need to convey the BJP's message to every household, he said, "The hard work and dedication of our workers is our biggest strength. We have to make every possible effort to ensure the victory of Ashish Sharma." "The days of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are numbered and it will fall flat on its own weight," the senior BJP leader said.

In February, six assembly seats fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress rebels for defying the whip to vote in favour of the Sukhu government during the budget, causing a major scare for the Congress.

The rebels joined the BJP and contested the bypolls to the six Assembly seats held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. The Congress won four of the six seats. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD