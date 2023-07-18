Days of NDA numbered: TMC after oppn meet; BJP says no vacancy for PM's post

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Soon after the conclave of the top leaders of 26 non-BJP parties in Bengaluru, the Trinamool Congress hailed the coalition named ‘INDIA’ formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the days of the NDA are numbered.

The opposition alliance that will take on the NDA ruling at the Centre and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced after the meeting in the Karnataka capital.

The TMC tweeted: "INDIA stands united! I - Indian N - National D - Developmental I - Inclusive A - Alliance Can NDA challenge INDIA? - Smt @MamataOfficial at the opposition party meeting in Bengaluru. The tyrannical regime is about to end. @BJP4India, your days are numbered!" In their joint resolution released after the conclave, the parties expressed their resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution.

"We were not just looking for a name. We were looking for a big idea. We believe with INDIA we have that. INDIA vs NDA," TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said in a Twitter post.

Reacting to the formation of the opposition alliance, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh wondered if the Congress and CPI(M) support the TMC’s “corruption and violence”.

"This is a desperate attempt by the opposition parties to protect their identity. The CPI(M) and the Congress should first explain whether they support the corruption and violence perpetuated by the TMC in Bengal.

“The people of this country trust the BJP regarding good governance and national security, and there is no vacancy for the PM's post," Ghosh said. PTI PNT NN NN