Days when only railway minister's area got facilities long gone, says MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said those days were gone when railway facilities used to get enhanced in the area of the country's rail minister.

This practice has totally changed in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said after flagging off a Bhopal-Rewa train here.

"Earlier railway facilities increased in the area of the Railway Minister. This practice has been changed in the last 10 years. Prime Minister Modi dedicated a railway station named after Rani Kamlapati in Bhopal and now the development of Bhopal main station is also going on rapidly," Yadav said.

Expressing gratitude towards Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Yadav said air connectivity is also available for Rewa.

The new train will run twice a week from Bhopal, and will be in addition to the Revanchal Express.

The Bhopal-Rewa train (22145/46) will run from Bhopal on Friday and Sunday while from Rewa it will be available on Saturday and Monday, an official said. PTI MAS BNM