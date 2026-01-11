Dazzling lights, drone, devotion pull massive crowd to Somnath

Somnath (Gujarat), Jan 11 (PTI) Thousands of devotees thronged the Somnath temple complex on Saturday, staying out well past midnight, braving winter chills, as dazzling fireworks, decorations and a drone show combined with religious fervour drew an unprecedented crowd to the ancient shrine.

The crowd, which peaked late in the evening shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple as part of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, included people of all ages, local residents as well as long-distance travellers.

Modi on Saturday evening participated in 'Omkar Mantra' chanting at the Somnath temple, had 'darshan', and also witnessed a grand drone show featuring an assemblage of 3,000 drones, matching the scale of the gathering on ground.

Preeti Karelia, along with 24 other women, travelled from Mumbai in neighbouring Maharashtra just to witness the celebrations.

"We came today to see Somnath temple, to see our prime minister. This occasion that celebrates the temple and its traditions and resilience is an amazing feeling. The fireworks, the decoration in the streets leading to the temple, the wonderful drone show only added to the power of divinity that has brought so many people to the shrine in just one day," Karelia told PTI.

The women-only group described itself as a 'bhajan mandali' from Mumbai.

The main road leading to the temple, from Shankh Circle to Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle, has been decked up with flowers and thematic decorations.

Mounted lights fashioned in the shapes of ‘trishul’, ‘Om’ and ‘damru’ lined the stretch, complemented by Somnath Swabhiman Parv posters and flower-made ‘shivalings’.

Large banners across the city bore the festival’s name and slogans such as ‘Akhand Somnath, Akhand Bharat’ and evocative lines including ‘Prahar se Punuruthan ka Sakshi, Main Swayambhu Somnath Hun’.

The ornate gateway near the Shankh Circle was decorated with flowers, and in the evening, a group of folk dance artists from Karnataka, clad in traditional attire, walked past it, drawing the attention of residents eager to get photographs clicked.

As dusk fell and night progressed, the crowds swelled further.

With the Prime Minister’s arrival, a sea of people gathered near the main gates of the temple complex, even as security personnel worked to maintain order.

Visitors on Saturday night included religious figures such as Bhardwaj Giri, who travelled from Bhavnagar, and veteran politician Girish M Kotecha from neighbouring Junagadh district.

Interacting with PTI near the Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle, which has an equestrian statue of Gohil, a 16th-century Rajput warrior remembered for defending the Somnath temple against invaders, Giri said people like Veer Hamirji fought to "protect the pride of our Hindu shrines".

The entire circle, facing the temple complex, was illuminated with lights and floral decorations, presenting a striking sight.

"It's a celebration of the spirit of Somnath and you can see the joy among the people on this occasion," Kotecha told PTI.

Even as sections of the crowd departed after ‘darshan’, cultural programmes and the drone show, more visitors poured in, including a large number of women who braved the early January chill with enthusiasm.

Harsh Shah, who visited the temple complex close to midnight with family members, said, “Somnath baba is pulling people and we also came to see the decorations and lights.” A nearly 15-minute drone show featuring several thematic formations, including huge images of Lord Shiva and a 'shivling', and a 3D depiction of the Somnath temple, followed by a dazzling display of fireworks, was an instant show stealer.

PM Modi, who arrived here on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to the temple town, witnessed the show, held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

One of the drone formations also depicted the destruction faced by the historic temple over the centuries, as well as its rise and resilience.

The Parv marks 1,000 years since the Somnath temple's invasion by Mahmud of Ghazni, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

After Independence, efforts to restore the temple were undertaken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A key milestone was achieved in 1951 when the restored Somnath temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of then President Rajendra Prasad.

Many visitors were also seen clicking photographs with the statue of Patel installed in front of the main ceremonial gate of the temple complex.

The Somnath temple is one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’ - holy sites associated with Lord Shiva - in the country.

Local resident and ice-cream vendor Chand Mal, who was among the late-night visitors, said he had never seen such crowds before.

"I come here often or on weekends, but I have never seen such a crowd before. It is huge and seems unprecedented. It also feels special today to get His (Lord Shiva's) blessings," he said.

A series of programmes are being held from January 8 to 11 as part of the Swabhiman Parv.

At 9:45 am on Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in the 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple.

The yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice, officials said.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the temple at 10:15 am, and participate in a public function marking the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at 11 am, before departing for Rajkot. PTI KND SCY SCY