Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government may introduce a direct benefit transfer scheme for women and youngsters, modelled after Bihar, said Mahendra Bhatt, head of the state's BJP unit.

The opposition Congress party has strongly objected to the scheme, termed it an "election bribe" ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections, and an effort to woo women and youngsters.

The BJP state president, Mahendra Bhatt, indicated that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami may soon make decisions regarding the DBT scheme, based on the state's budgetary needs and requirements.

Bhatt claimed that the BJP government is continuously working towards women's empowerment.

He said, "Women have been given 10 per cent horizontal reservation, and women's self-help groups are being provided loans at zero interest rates."

"Women's contribution to the state's progress is crucial, and new initiatives will continue to be launched in their favour," he added.

According to him, the chief minister has also discussed with the central government to implement schemes, strengthening the economic situation, especially for women and youngsters.

The opposition Congress has described this move by the state government as an "election bribe." State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said that the BJP wants to influence voters by distributing benefits just before the elections.

Godiyal said, "A direct benefit scheme is one that lasts for a full five years. Benefits given during elections are not a scheme, but a bribe."

"Bihar and Uttarakhand cannot be compared. We hope that citizens will understand the difference between a scheme and a bribe," he added.

He said that a real scheme is one in which any needy person can avail themselves of benefits without any recommendation, not an attempt to gain political advantage by distributing benefits before the elections.

However, Bhatt, dismissing the Congress's criticism, said the opposition has nothing else to do, so it is opposing schemes related to development and public welfare.

Bhatt said, "Whatever plan we introduce will be in the state's interest. Congress has a habit of opposing every good work. It is not appropriate to comment on their allegations."