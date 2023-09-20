DC issues showcause notice to doctors remaining absent from duty in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Wednesday issued show cause notices to doctors who were found absent from duty at a premier hospital in Jammu city and ordered a probe into the matter, officials said.

The deputy commissioner conducted an unannounced inspection of the government hospital at Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday, assessing patient care facilities and staff attendance, officials said.

During the surprise visit, it came to light that some doctors were not present on duty, they said.

The deputy commissioner promptly ordered an official inquiry and simultaneously issued show cause notices to the doctors, they said.

Addressing the hospital staff, the deputy commissioner reaffirmed his strong commitment towards promoting punctuality, efficiency and the seamless functioning of the hospital.

He emphasised the importance of upholding the highest standards of duty in serving the public and vowed to root out any form of negligence or corruption.