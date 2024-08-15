DC orders probe into landslide at under-construction tunnel site

Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) Taking cognisance of the landslide that occurred at the site of an under-construction tunnel on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch of Kalka-Shimla four-lane project here in Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter, officials said on Thursday.

A massive landslide occurred on Tuesday on the under-construction tunnel near Shimla, leading to the collapse of a portion of the tunnel, thus disrupting the construction work. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

The landslide took place near Chalaunti in the suburbs of Shimla when a part of the mountain under which a tunnel was being constructed fell on the entry point of the tunnel, resulting in the collapse of a part of the tunnel, officials said.

The investigation carried out by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Law & Order) Ajit Bhardwaj will find out the cause of the landslide i.e. whether it happened due to the negligence of an official or contractor, or was it a natural occurrence. A report on the investigation is to be submitted within two weeks.

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap said safety of construction workers is of utmost importance. An investigation has been ordered to ensure adherence to all construction standards and to safeguard public safety, he said.

According to officials, 113 people have been killed in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 27 (counted till August 14) and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,083 crore in the period. PTI BPL SKY SKY