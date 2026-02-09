DC, SP of East Jaintia Hills appear before Meghalaya HC in illegal mine blast case

Shillong, Feb 9 (PTI) The deputy commissioner and the SP of East Jaintia Hills district on Monday appeared before the Meghalaya High Court in connection with the February 5 blast at an illegal coal mine in the district that claimed 27 lives.

The HC had on Friday taken cognisance of a media report on the incident and directed the two senior district officials to appear in person and apprise it of the action taken.

SP Vikash Kumar said an FIR has now been registered in connection with the illegal mining blast.

"The HC had sought compliance, and we were called for personal appearance in that connection," he told PTI after the hearing.

"As the matter is sub judice, we cannot say much at this stage. We will do whatever is required as per law," he said.

According to the district police chief, search, rescue and investigation were continuing simultaneously and no more fresh recovery of bodies was made on Sunday and Monday.

The SP said arrests have already been made in the case.

"The investigation is moving in the right direction and I am sure it will be taken to its logical conclusion," he said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and specialised rescue units are deployed at the site, he said.

Further decisions on the continuation of the operation will be taken after assessing the terrain and prevailing conditions, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had announced that a judicial inquiry will be commissioned to investigate the blast.

Police have arrested the two owners of the mine while a third one is on the run. PTI JOP MNB