DC tells police to take legal action against independent candidate for threatening to harm CM

Imphal, Apr 3 (PTI) Imphal East Deputy Commissioner Khumanthem Diana has asked police to take "legal action" against Independent candidate for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency Moirangthem Totomsana for his alleged derogatory statement and threat to harm Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
The Imphal East Deputy Commissioner who is also the District Election Officer in a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West on Tuesday said Totamsana made derogatory statement against the CM violating the model code of conduct.
"I am to bring to your notice the live telecast show on April 2 wherein a candidate namely Moirangthem Totomsana made derogatory statement against Chief Minister Manipur by violating the provisions of the Model code of conduct. He even threatened the Chief Minister with physical harm by telling that he will kill him whenever he gets a chance, which amounts to an attack on the personal life of a person," the DC said in the letter to the SP.
"You are requested to take legal action against Moirangthem Totomsana under the provisions of IPC," the letter said, adding that "Action taken report in this regard shall be furnished latest by April 5".
Totomsana during a discussion of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha candidates had said "Biren should resign. If he doesn't... I want to kill him..." The statement was criticised by the organisers who later asked Totamsana to withdraw the statement.
Meanwhile, BJP Manipur on Wednesday strongly condemned the threat to kill Chief Minister N Biren Singh made by Independent candidate Moirangthem Totomsana during a media discussion..
BJP Vice President Ch Chidananda Singh told PTI "We strongly condemn the verbal threat made by one Independent candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and want legal measures to be taken up against him.".
Elections to the Inner Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 19. PTI COR RG