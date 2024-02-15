DCGI to hold meets with stakeholders from Feb 20

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) In a bid to enhance the ease of doing business, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will be holding walk-in meetings with stakeholders starting from February 20.

Advertisment

According to a public notice issued on February 14, meetings are scheduled to take place every Tuesday and Thursday, barring gazetted holidays at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) headquarters from 5 to 6 pm.

In the public meeting, the problems, complaints, grievances and suggestions will be heard for suitable and swift resolution.

"Keeping in view the focus of the government on Ease of Doing Business in India, it has been decided that the DCGI will be meeting with stakeholders in walk-in meeting setup," the public notice read.

The CDSCO is the central drug authority which has regulatory control over the import of drugs, approval of new drugs and clinical trials, meetings of Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) and Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB).

It is headed by DCGI. PTI PLB CK