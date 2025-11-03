DCNS calls for coordinated efforts to counter global maritime challenges

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A top official of the Indian Navy on Monday told a gathering of maritime security practitioners from nearly 30 countries that information sharing and coordinated efforts were necessary to counter global maritime challenges.

In his address at the inaugural session of the third edition of the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW), Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), said the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is critical to the prosperity of nations worldwide, yet it is also "beset with numerous maritime challenges".

The three-day event kicked off on Monday at Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

"Issues such as piracy and armed robbery, irregular human migration, contraband smuggling, IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing, hybrid maritime security threats and environmental degradation are ever-present threats to our shared security," he said.

More recently, developments in the Middle East have escalated tensions in one of the world's most vital maritime choke points, demonstrating the "vulnerability of global shipping lanes to attacks by non-state actors," Sobti said.

"These incidents, coupled with resurgence of piracy in the Gulf of Aden, have heightened the urgency for us to adapt to an evolving maritime threat landscape. The ripple effects of these disruptions are far-reaching.

"The re-routing of maritime traffic, necessitated by security concerns in the Red Sea, has led to an increase in weather-related incidents, resulting in losses of cargo and delays," he said.

This highlights the "interconnectedness of global maritime challenges" and underscores the necessity for "coordinated efforts", the DCNS said, emphasising the importance of forums such as the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop.

"We must not only respond to these challenges but also predict and prepare for their potential impacts. By fostering a deeper understanding of regional maritime dynamics and sharing information, we can strengthen our collective capacity to safeguard the maritime commons," the vice admiral said.

This year's MISW is being held under the theme of 'Enhancing Real-Time Coordination and Information Sharing Across the Indian Ocean Region'.

It aims to be a platform dedicated to fortifying the collaborative framework essential for safeguarding the world's most vital sea lanes.

Representatives from 29 countries have gathered for the event, as well as representatives from Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment (DCOC-JA) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), officials said.

"These regional organisations with whom we share a common vision of enhancing maritime safety and security have been instrumental in facilitating cooperation among maritime nations," Sobti said.

The event comes days after the Navy hosted the seventh edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) in Delhi. A table-top exercise is planned on completion of the seminar.

"The maritime domain offers a tangible connection between us, and it is through our collaboration that we will ensure the prosperity and security of this shared space," the vice admiral said.

Sobti said the Indian Ocean Region, a lifeline for global trade, is of "profound strategic and economic significance".

"It is a shared space for us all, and I firmly believe that as we sit here today, we do so as members of one maritime family. This gathering, despite its diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds, embodies the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- 'The World is One Family'," he said.

"Our collective presence here today is a clear testament to the importance we place on strengthening maritime safety and security through cooperation and collaboration," the DCNS said. "Our approach to maritime security is shaped by both strategic necessity and cooperative intent." "We fully recognise that the national security and economic prosperity are intrinsically linked to the stability and safety of the surrounding maritime domain, a reality that holds true not only for India, but for all nations represented here today," he said.

The DCNS said the IFC-IOR network today includes liaison officers from 15 partner nations and linkages with more than 75 maritime agencies and international fusion centres.

Regular issuance of maritime security updates and analytical assessments has enhanced situational awareness across the region, he said.

"These accomplishments are not individual milestones -- they are collective achievements made possible through the trust and active engagement of all our partners," Sobti added. PTI KND SKY SKY