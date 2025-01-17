DCs play vital role in grassroots development: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday emphasised on the vital role of deputy commissioners (DCs) to drive the development process in the state.

Addressing the DC's conference here, Khandu said deputy commissioners are pivotal in driving development at the grassroots.

"The two-day DC conference was held for detailed discussions on the assigned themes. With the support of the guardian ministers and mentor secretaries to systematize the entire development process, we ensure effective implementation of the policies reaching every corner of the state," the chief minister said.

The second day of the conference 'Sashakt Arunachal' was filled with insightful discussions on key governance areas like 'Surakshit', 'Shikshit' and 'Swachh' Arunachal, an official statement said.

Ministers, senior government officers led by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, secretaries and DCs, shared innovative solutions and success stories, highlighting efforts to improve law and order, public health, education, and sanitation - reinforcing the commitment of the government to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Participating in the discussion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stressed the introduction of third language compulsory in both government and private schools to preserve mother tongue.

He said that the government has taken steps to introduce a third language in schools and asked the DCs to ensure that this initiative becomes a success.

Mein said that the National Education Policy encourages focusing on tribal languages and local traditions, which are crucial to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the state.

"Education should not only be about knowledge but also about imparting our indigenous roots, ensuring our future generations grow up with a deep sense of pride in their identity," the deputy chief minister said and emphasised on the need for a 'Surakshit' Arunachal, where people tackle critical issues like substance abuse.

Mein added, "It is imperative that we focus on creating a safe and healthy environment for our people, especially the youth. By addressing these challenges head-on, we can ensure the well-being and prosperity of our communities." The two-day conference aimed at aligning strict level governance with the state's developmental vision to ensure effective implementation of policies and programmes to take the state to the next level of growth and prosperity. PTI UPL UPL RG