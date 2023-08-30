DCW helps acid attack survivor to get admitted in university

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Wednesday it had intervened to ensure the admission of an acid attack survivor in a leading university of the national capital, after the institute cancelled it citing a procedural lapse.

On December 14 last year, the 17-year-old girl was going to school in Delhi's Dwarka area when two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on her. Three people were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

The DCW said it has been in touch with the girl's family.

The panel received a complaint from the girl recently regarding her admission in the university. She said she was selected for admission in a coveted programme in a college affiliated with the university.

However, her admission was cancelled as she could not present her EWS (economically weaker section) certificate in time.

The girl informed the DCW that by the time she received the certificate, the college had denied her admission citing the procedural lapse that she was not able to submit the document in time.

"The commission, therefore, issued a notice to the college demanding that the girl be urgently admitted therein. However, the college informed the commission that only the university can help the girl in the matter," the panel said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a summons to the registrar of the university on August 26 for appearance before the commission on August 29 and sought an action-taken report in the matter.

Senior representatives from the university visited the DCW on Tuesday and informed that on the commission's request, the university has decided to take a lenient view in the matter and that the girl has been granted admission in the same programme and college she had applied for.