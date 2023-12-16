DCW issues notice to Delhi govt over 'missing streetlights' at Lalita Park bus stand, other areas

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city government's public works department over "missing streetlights" at the Lalita Park bus stand and several other places in the national capital, the women's panel chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

Maliwal said the commission conducted a surprise inspection at several locations and found those shrouded by darkness due to the streetlights being non-functional.

"After receiving complaints, a surprise inspection was conducted at Lalita Park bus stand and many other places last evening (Friday). During inspection, it was found that there was complete darkness at and near many bus stands. Very unsafe for women," Maliwal said in a post on X.

"Issuing notice to Delhi government department in this regard," she added.

In the notice to the public works department, Maliwal wrote, "During the visit of Ramesh Park bus stop at 6.45 pm on December 15, the commission was shocked to find that there were no lights at the bus stop." "Furthermore, the streetlights on that stretch of the road were non-functioning. The backside of the bus stop was also a deserted area. The entire bus stop was shrouded in darkness and unsafe for women and girls boarding or de-boarding buses from there," she said in the notice.

According to the Delhi Commission for Women, inspection was done at the stretch of Pushta Road from the Ramesh Park bus stop to Lalita Park.

"The road was absolutely dark as none of the streetlights were functioning. It was observed that many poles did not even have a streetlight, rendering the road pitch dark and unsafe. The commission also inspected the Lalita Park bus stop, which was also pitch dark," the notice stated.

The women's panel further said that women who frequently travel in buses often mention feeling unsafe at deserted shelters.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has been receiving several complaints regarding dark spots at bus stops in Delhi," Maliwal said.

The commission has sought reasons for the bus stops and roads being dark and asked for the details of officials responsible for streetlights in these areas.

The commission has also sought details of complaints received since January 1, 2022, regarding dark spots at these bus stops and streets and action taken on each complaint. PTI ABU SZM